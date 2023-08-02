DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Releases Earnings Results

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. DT Midstream updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50 to $3.66 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.66 EPS.

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DTM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,618. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,158,000 after buying an additional 152,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after purchasing an additional 59,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,022,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 333,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

