DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Shares of DV traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. 2,996,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,165. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 0.89.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,955 shares of company stock worth $5,199,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after buying an additional 1,686,718 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,287,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

