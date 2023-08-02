DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $41.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 0.89.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,068 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

