Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.03. 26,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,938. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.53. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 119.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

