Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
DPUKY stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.