Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

DPUKY stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

