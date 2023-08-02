Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lessened by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,605,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,634. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

