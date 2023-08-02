Doman Building Materials Group (DBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$609.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of DBM stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,507. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.71. The stock has a market cap of C$583.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

