DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 233.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.6 %

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $70.00. 1,477,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,785. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

