DNB Asset Management AS Takes $454,000 Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.24% of Ouster as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OUST. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 142.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ouster by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ouster by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 204,494 shares during the period.

Get Ouster alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OUST shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Chardan Capital upgraded Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.37.

Ouster Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of OUST stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. 621,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,230. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,650.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 20,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,650.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Frichtl bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,749,512 shares in the company, valued at $21,897,150.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 143,000 shares of company stock worth $837,501 and have sold 12,782 shares worth $72,385. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ouster

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.