DNB Asset Management AS Sells 71,526 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,526 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

MOS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. 3,794,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,072. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.13). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

