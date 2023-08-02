DNB Asset Management AS Sells 594 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Match Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,813,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. 5,852,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,075. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

