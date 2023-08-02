DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,932,966 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932,966 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grab by 10,765.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 107,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $161,045,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of Grab stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,063,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,106,447. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

