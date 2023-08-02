DNB Asset Management AS Sells 152,804 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,804 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 9,215,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,881,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

