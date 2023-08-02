DNB Asset Management AS Sells 12,260 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after buying an additional 882,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.