DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,651 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Z. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ Z traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $330,803.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

