DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,355. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.