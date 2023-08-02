DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $271,000 Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,713,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,211.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,471.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,112,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,865,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 968,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 523,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 1.6 %

OII stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 765,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,204. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 2.86. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

