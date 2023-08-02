DNB Asset Management AS Invests $2 Million in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,839 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Paylocity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Paylocity by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,031 shares of company stock worth $22,612,162. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.13.

Paylocity stock traded down $13.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.90. 697,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.17.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

