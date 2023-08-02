DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,679,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $665,048.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,601.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,601.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

