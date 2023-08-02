DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $79.51. 770,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $84.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $76,374.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,720.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,327 shares of company stock worth $2,697,335 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.