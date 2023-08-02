DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Westlake in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $134.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

