DNB Asset Management AS Buys 7,410 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other news, Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,433,943.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,896,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,323 shares of company stock worth $5,865,568. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 1,034,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.