DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,033 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

AVTR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. 8,312,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

