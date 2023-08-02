DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 7,578 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,863 shares of company stock worth $2,282,212 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.46. 1,613,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

