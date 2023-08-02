DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,551 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after purchasing an additional 707,957 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $26,471,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,127. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

