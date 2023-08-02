Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,959 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises 4.8% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 70.21% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $52,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA COM traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 10,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,719. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

