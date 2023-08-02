Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Increased by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DDFG Inc owned about 0.43% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 386,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,646. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

