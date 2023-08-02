Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,306,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after buying an additional 603,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 528,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $135.20.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

