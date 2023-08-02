DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Short Interest Update

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at DICE Therapeutics

In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,083.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,638,166 shares of company stock worth $121,280,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after buying an additional 1,640,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after buying an additional 1,569,206 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after buying an additional 1,450,555 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,422,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,390,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

DICE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

DICE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. 817,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,251. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.05.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

