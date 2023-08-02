Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,713. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

