Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.10%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.35. 793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,661. The stock has a market cap of $535.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.96. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a twelve month low of $154.24 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.45.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

