DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,100 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 713,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at DiaMedica Therapeutics

In related news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $254,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 65,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $254,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 360,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 1,470,588 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,326,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,709,879. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,596,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,250. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.75.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Featured Stories

