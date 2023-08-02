dForce USD (USX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,676.62

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $33.44 million and $5,676.62 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00311807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00022343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,353,735 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99186737 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,913.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

