Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

Devon Energy Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:DVN traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,776,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after purchasing an additional 823,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

