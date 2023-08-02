Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,375 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,364,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,220. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

