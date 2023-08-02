Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 69.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. 564,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,385. The company has a market capitalization of $589.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 510,696 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $5,321,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $4,303,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

