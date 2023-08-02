Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Shares Down 3.5%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.46 and last traded at $38.46. Approximately 3,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60.

About Demant A/S

(Get Free Report)

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.