Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1,262.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,620 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $38,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DAL opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

