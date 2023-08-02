Delphi Financial Group Inc. Sells 258,746 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 258,746 shares during the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital comprises about 0.3% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OXLC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 1,498,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,493. The company has a market capitalization of $852.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

