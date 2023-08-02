Delphi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up 1.9% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

GXC traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.60. 291,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,168. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.65. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $92.15.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

