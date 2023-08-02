Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 105,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,944,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,378,125. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2753 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

