Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITA. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,034,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,977 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

