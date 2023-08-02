DDFG Inc Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $332,736.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,863,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,853,587.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $332,736.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,863,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,853,587.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock worth $41,008,444. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 4.6 %

Roblox stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. 9,905,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,792,673. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $53.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

