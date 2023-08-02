DDFG Inc Sells 1,087 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

DDFG Inc cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,132,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 345,635 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 1,207,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,878. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

