DDFG Inc Purchases New Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DDFG Inc owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $114.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,049. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $120.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.05.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

