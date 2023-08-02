DDFG Inc Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DDFG Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 39,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 522.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 167,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 140,608 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 116,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 12,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 349,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,725,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,183,029. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

