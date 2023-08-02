DDFG Inc Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

DDFG Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DDFG Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,692,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84,517 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,807.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 79,996 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 97,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 98,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

