Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 119.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,152 shares during the period. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 690,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 426,256 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 161,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DUSA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. 12,798 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.