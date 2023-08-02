Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 124.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 56.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 118,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.44. 4,578,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,583. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.95 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,199 shares of company stock worth $87,435,773. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

