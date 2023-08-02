Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,217,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,687,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total value of $6,020,503.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total transaction of $6,020,503.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,034 shares of company stock worth $31,057,979 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

